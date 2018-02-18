Correctional Service Canada says that a 29-year-old inmate at the Drumheller Institution has died while in custody.

Anatoly Eichman died sometime on Saturday at the prison.

He had been serving a sentence of approximately two and a half years for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition since June 2017.

Officials say Eichman’s next of kin has been notified.

There are no details on the cause of death.

Correctional Service Canada will review the incident and contact police and the coroner if necessary.