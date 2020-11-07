CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney, along with a number of other representatives of Alberta's political and business scene are commending President-elect Joe Biden on his election win.

Following several days of vote counting, Biden was declared the winner of the hotly contended election race after winning the required number of electoral seats early Saturday.

Kenney issued a statement following the win, saying the links between Alberta and the U.S. are very strong and looked forward to the relationship with the province's largest trading partner.

"On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I would like to extend congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory, and to all members of the United States Congress elected this week," Kenney wrote.

"U.S. energy security is dependent on Alberta as the United States' largest source of oil imports. Much of the American economy is fuelled by Alberta energy. We look forward to working with President-elect Biden’s transition team and future administration to ensure that this vital economic partnership continues."

He also said that both Canada and the U.S. must work together to return both countries' economies to growth.

Opposition leader Rachel Notley also issued a statement on Saturday congratulating Biden and Harris.

"I want to sincerely congratulate President-elect Joe Biden, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory," she wrote. "Vice President-elect Harris has made history as the first woman of colour in the White House showing women and people of colour all over the world that their voices matter.

"The best political leadership, regardless of partisanship, must include public service over self-interest, honesty over deceit, respect for women over misogyny, inclusion over racism, and unity over division. Today all the right values won."

Notley added there will be "numerous opportunities" for the province's resource sectors under the new Biden administration.

"I look forward to exploring those and putting them forward for discussion with Albertans as we build a new economic vision for the future of our province."

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) also had kind words for Biden's election.

"The United States remains Canada’s largest customer for natural gas and oil exports and the decades of cooperation on energy trade has delivered immense benefits to both of our countries. We will work with governments in Canada and the United States to ensure the progress made on important infrastructure projects continues. Canada and the United States develop some of the most responsibly-produced oil and natural gas in the world and continued cooperation between our countries will benefit us all," said CAPP president and CEO Tim McMillan.

TC Energy added to the commendations, saying it hopes to have continued progress on the Keystone XL pipeline project under Biden.

"Keystone XL is already injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into the North American economy and creating thousands of jobs," the company wrote. "Additionally, our equity ownership agreements with Indigenous communities and partnerships with leading labor unions are helping lead North America’s COVID-19 economic recovery. When completed, the project will provide critical energy resources to meet consumer demands while adhering to some of the most rigorous regulatory and environmental compliance standards anywhere."

Biden reached 290 electoral votes on Saturday, after The Associated Press called Pennsylvania and Nevada in his favour. Biden won both the electoral college and the popular vote, and is the first presidential candidate in history to surpass 70 million votes.

(With files from CTVNews.ca and The Associated Press)