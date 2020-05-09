CALGARY -- A new, squeaky clean business venture is helping Calgary’s most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kiwanis Calgary and Soap for Hope YYC have teamed up to get sanitizer and soap to those in need.

“We’ve really had to ask ourselves how can we still make a difference in this environment,” Roland Sabourin of the Kiwanis Western Canada District said. “Eventually, we saw the need for the vulnerable in our community who don’t have the opportunity to wash or sanitize.”

Cleanliness may be more important now than ever, but not everyone has access to supplies that can keep them germ-free.

The new initiative uses fundraised money to purchase bulk sanitizer that’s separated into smaller containers for distribution.

Non-profit Soap for Hope is also pitching in soap its members have repurposed.

It’ll all go to community agencies that can hand out the material on the front lines. Fifteen groups have been helped thus far, organizations like homeless shelters, food banks and seniors’ care facilities.

As of Saturday, roughly 6,000 bars of soap and 1,200 bottles of sanitizer have been distributed to agencies.

Soap for Hope YYC’s Michelle Edgar told CTV News that she’s thrilled to help out.

“It’s what people need right now,” Edgar said, “(so) adding that into our Soap for Hope program was, for me, a perfect match.”

“I just fell in love with it right away.”

Organizations in Airdrie, Cochrane and Okotoks are also being helped.

But while the program has been aiding so many, its volunteers are looking for more bottles to put the sanitizer in.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, you’re encouraged to visit their fundraising page.