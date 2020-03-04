CALGARY -- A group of personal injury lawyers say they are concerned that the Alberta government is laying the groundwork to implement a no-fault insurance system.

The province has created a panel on Automobile insurance reform and a survey is accepting public feedback until March 6.

Mark Feehan, lawyer with Feehan Law in Edmonton and a spokesperson for Fair Alberta Injury Regulations, says a few questions in the survey appear to ask if the right to sue in the event of an injury collision is preferred over cheaper insurance rates.

Feehan says he's worried the questions are "leaning" and that the public doesn't have all the information to make a response that could form the basis for moving to a no-fault insurance system.

No-fault insurance is where both insurance companies pay damages in collisions where multiple drivers were involved, regardless of who caused the crash.

No decisions have been made

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Treasury Board and Finance Minister commented on the survey.

"The expert advisory committee is currently engaging with Albertans, industry stakeholders, and legal and medical experts to gather information and develop recommendations on how government can improve Alberta’s automobile insurance system. They are reporting back to government this spring."

Feehan says the consideration of a no-fault model is the result of pressure from insurance companies.

He referred CTV News to data gathered in the semi-annual review of industry experience that found insurance claim costs were down in 2018-19 compared with the year prior.

This is a developing story. CTV News continues to work on this and will have more information as it becomes available.