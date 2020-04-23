LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Just over a month ago teachers everywhere were forced to switch to distant teaching, forcing them to learn how to teach in a virtual environment, with their students home in their own rooms instead of classrooms.

“It’s been fun learning new technology and developing new skills,” said Senator Buchanan Elementary School grade two teacher Joel Stretch.

What's taking some adjustment is a workplace with no one there but teachers.

“It’s been strange, not having kids around, but we have been trying different ways to reach them,” said grade two teacher Sally Leung.

The two have had to get used to the glaring absence of hundreds of boisterous, irrepressible children and the jolt of adrenalin they bring to whatever space they inhabit.

"We’ve been doing conference calls," Leung added. "We’ve been working on websites, making video lessons, things like that just to engage (the kids).”

Leung’s background in videography and graphic design has allowed her to help enhance the lessons plans for her students. She has brought in a green screen allowing herself and Stretch to use different backdrops for course lessons.

The two have created several learning videos for subjects like math and arts and crafts. However there are still hurdles the two of them are encountering. “Getting access to technology, we have a lot of families with diverse backgrounds” said Leung.