Lethbridge opens 3 seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday

    The City of Lethbridge is opening three seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday.

    The sites, located in the north, south and west side of the city, will be open seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

    They’re self-service, meaning residents have to be able to unload your own material.

    The city asks that material be collected in paper bags rather than plastic.

    Only one customer is allowed at either the compactor or branch chipper at a time.

    During busy times, people with trailers full of material may be redirected to the waste and recycling centre to drop off their load

    Residents are asked no to line up on roads; if a site is full when you arrive, come back later.

    And if that doesn’t work, most yard waste can go into your green cart.

