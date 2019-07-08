Lethbridge lost its police chief Monday, when Rob Davis resigned.

Davis notified city council and the Lethbridge Police Commission that he’s stepping down, effective September 30, in order to pursue a new position as police chief in Brantford, Ontario, his home province.

Davis’s tenure as Lethbridge’s police chief dates back to January 5, 2015, when he was hired by the nine-member police commission, which provides civilian oversight to the police force.

“I want to thank Chief Davis for his commitment and dedication to the safety of Lethbridge residents throughout the past four-and-a-half years,” said Commission Chair Peter Dey. “Chief Davis was hired to be a catalyst for change and he certainly demonstrated that throughout his service. The Commission is grateful for what he has accomplished.

“We are sorry to see him leave but recognize this is a unique opportunity for him and his family to return home.”

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman added, “He was an innovative chief who responded to the needs of City Council and the community. Our new Downtown Watch Program and the soon-to-be implemented Community Peace Officer Program are great examples of that. I want to thank him for his service.”

“I want to thank the Lethbridge Police Commission and the City of Lethbridge for giving me the opportunity to lead the service through some very significant changes that are going to have an impact on policing not only in the city but throughout Alberta,” said Davis.