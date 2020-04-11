LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Police in Lethbridge are looking for a 14-year-old boy who went missing late last month.

Hayden Bouvier, 14, was last seen on March 26, 2020 in west end of the city.

Officials say since the attempts to find him have been unsuccessful so far, investigators are turning to the public to try and find him. Police add there is concern for his safety and well-being.

Hayden is described as Caucasian, weighing approximately 61 kg and has a height of 178 cm. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.