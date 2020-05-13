Lethbridge police seize $34K in cash, $13K worth of drugs during hotel room bust
Drugs and cash seized during the May 11 search of a Lethbridge hotel room (LPS)
CALGARY -- Two Lethbridge residents face charges after a search of a Lethbridge hotel room yielded a sizable quantity of drugs and cash.
On Monday, Lethbridge Police Service members executed a search warrant at a room in a hotel in 200 block of 41st Street S. The search resulted in the seizure of:
- Methamphetamine (approximately 150 grams)
- Fentanyl (17 grams)
- Crack cocaine (11 grams)
- Psilocybin (magic mushrooms)
- Prescription pills
- Drug paraphernalia
- More than $34,500 in cash
Armande John Good Rider, 22, was arrested at the hotel and subsequently charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000
- Failing to comply with release order conditions (four counts)
The Lethbridge man remains in police custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance on Thursday.
The following day, a Lethbridge woman was arrested at a west side home in connection with the drug trafficking investigation.
Thi Hai Binh Nguyen, 24, has been charged with possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.
Nguyen is scheduled to appear in court on July 28.