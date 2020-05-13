CALGARY -- Two Lethbridge residents face charges after a search of a Lethbridge hotel room yielded a sizable quantity of drugs and cash.

On Monday, Lethbridge Police Service members executed a search warrant at a room in a hotel in 200 block of 41st Street S. The search resulted in the seizure of:

Methamphetamine (approximately 150 grams)

Fentanyl (17 grams)

Crack cocaine (11 grams)

Psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

Prescription pills

Drug paraphernalia

More than $34,500 in cash

Armande John Good Rider, 22, was arrested at the hotel and subsequently charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000

Failing to comply with release order conditions (four counts)

The Lethbridge man remains in police custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance on Thursday.

The following day, a Lethbridge woman was arrested at a west side home in connection with the drug trafficking investigation.

Thi Hai Binh Nguyen, 24, has been charged with possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Nguyen is scheduled to appear in court on July 28.