CALGARY -- Lethbridge Pride Fest organizers say they’ve been forced to face the reality that their Pride Parade & Pride in the Park events will not be going ahead this June, due to COVID-19 restrictions on festivals and event gatherings.

But the organizing committee says Pride means too much, to too many people, to completely cancel Lethbridge Pride Fest 2020. “For our community it’s an event that really enriches people’s lives, offers a family support network, and the ability to exist comfortably in your community,” said Jesse Harsanyi, of the Lethbridge Pride Chair.

She said Pride Fest is more than a big party, “It is a big party, and it is that coming together, but it is a lot of things.” Harsanyi says it allows members of the LGBTQ2IA+ community to gauge community support, including areas like government, law enforcement and business. “It really is a big scope of seeing where your community is, and then being able to learn how to exist in the community without fear.”

While the large gatherings have been cancelled for this year, organizers are planning to rework the celebration to engage the community in other ways. “So we are going to put our heads together and figure out the best ways to provide this, but there's lots of digital options out there," she said.

According to Harsanyi, committee members will be watching other festivals to get ideas, but also welcome ideas or skills from community members willing to help spread the essence of Pride. “As much as this is going to look like a different year, it’s kind of exciting because it really is going to force everybody to think about the core meaning of Pride, and how to showcase that in your life.”

Members of Lethbridge Pride say the COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Canada’s gender and sexually diverse community, “Everybody’s got their safe place,” said Harsanyi. “For some people it’s church, or school, or the business they work at. For some it’s going to a Pride festival event.”

She said when those options are shut down, people are missing out on an opportunity to connect with like minded individuals who are they can turn to for support. “We need to do our part to make sure we are still available to be reached out to.”

One positive thing that could go ahead is the permanent installation of Pride and Transgender crosswalks in downtown Lethbridge. Lethbridge Pride has already raised money for the colourful crosswalks, which are scheduled to proceed with the Third Avenue reconstruction and streetscaping project this summer.



