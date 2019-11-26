CALGARY – Parents in a number of southwest Calgary communities are upset after the Calgary Board of Education's decision to change school eligibility rules they say will change their children's lives.

The CBE says Ernest Manning High School is already at capacity and has added roughly 100 students each year.

But starting next school year, students from a dozen surrounding communities will be turned away and forced to ride on past Ernest Manning to another school in downtown Calgary.

The affected communties are:

Coach Hill

Cougar Ridge

Discovery Ridge

Glenbrook

Glendale

Killarney/Glengarry

Patterson

Richmond

Rosscarrock

Shaganappi

Westgate

Wildwood

Parents say not only will the daily commute time quadruple, but teens will be pulled from their friends at a critical time in their lives.

The CBE says the decision is difficult but necessary.

For now, the change is only temporary and will only affect students over the next two years.