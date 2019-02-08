An overnight snowfall is creating slippery conditions on city streets and surrounding highways and more snow is expected for the weekend.

CTV Calgary Meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says a low pressure system sent moisture into southern Alberta on Thursday evening and combined with cold air from an Arctic high to create the snowy conditions.

He says temperatures will continue to fall throughout Friday and that the weekend temperature for Calgary will be back in the minus 20s.

A number of collisions have been reported by YYC Transportation and 511Alberta.

The city says crews are putting down a pickle mixture on major routes to help with traction and motorists are advised to drive to the conditions.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning for most of the province and says wind chills between minus 40 and 50 will be experienced in some areas.

