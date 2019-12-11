CALGARY -- What started as a fun activity at a birthday party three years ago led to an Airdrie couple competing at the World Axe Throwing League’s (WATL) largest competition of the year in Tucson, Ariz. over the weekend.

Kendra Kolomyja and husband Nick were among world’s best axe throwers competing at the 2019 Signarama World Axe Throwing Championship, which wrapped up Sunday.

Kendra came home with the Highest Ranked Female award after placing 10th overall with a score of 1590 during the 2019 Fall Season.

The couple got into the sport three years ago after trying it out at a birthday party.

They started competing in an Airdrie-based league, then found themselves heading to tournaments across North America.

And they each won gold in their respective divisions at the Alberta Masters’ Games in Rocky Mountain House this summer

Nick is ranked seventh in the world and that’s quite an achievement, with more than 2,500 competing at 160 locations in 17 countries registered with WATL.

Now that the World Championships are over, Nick and Kendra say they'll take some time off from competition before the local WATL-sanctioned league kick off again in mid-January.

Kendra says the next big competition for the pair is the 2020 Canadian Open in April.