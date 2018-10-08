The annual Justice for Jackie Walk along 17 Avenue Southwest took place Monday as the homicide case remains unsolved.

Loved ones continue to march for justice 11 years after fatal stabbing of Jackie Crazybull

Friends, family and supporters of Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Crazybull walked roughly ten blocks to the site of the fatal, public attack on the Indigenous woman in July 2007. Monday’s march took place on what would have been her 54th birthday.

No charges have been laid in connection with the death that is considered to have been the result of a random act of violence. Four other people were injured in random attacks that night but all survived their injuries.

The mother of nine had been seated on a bench on 17 Avenue S.W., near 11 Street, on July 11, 2017 when a number of people exited a car and attacked her. She was stabbed during the incident and the injury proved fatal.

Clifford Crowchild was only five years old at the time of his mother’s death. “I remember that she gave me a teddy bear,” recalled Crowchild. “She sprayed perfume on it so I could smell it. I still smell that perfume that she sprayed on it. That’s what keeps me warm. That’s what keeps me going in life.”

Crowchild honoured his mother’s memory on Tuesday by performing a ceremonial dance near the spot of the attack.

In 2009, Calgary Police Service officials confirmed that suspects had been identified in connection with Crazybull’s death but the evidence was insufficient to pursue charges.

“That frustrating for us,” said Beverly Crazybull, Jackie’s sister. “It’s like they just forgot about her. It’s turned into a cold case now and it’s very frustrating for the family.”

Police reopened their investigation in 2016 but her attackers have yet to be charged.

With files from CTV’s Kevin Green