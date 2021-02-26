CALGARY -- Ahead of the adoption of lowered speed limits on the majority of residential and collector roads, the City of Calgary has outlined which streets will have a maximum speed of 40 km/h and which will remain at 50 km/h.

As of May 31, the speed limit will be 40 km/h on all city streets unless otherwise posted. The city will be placing signs on all roads where 50km/h will be the maximum speed.

According to city officials, collector road speed reductions were considered on a case-by-case basis. The length and design of the road, whether traffic calming measures were in place, whether the road is a bus route, average speed of traffic, and traffic volume all factored in each decision.

Speed limits will not be altered in playground zones or on higher classification roads.  

The following maps, courtesy the City of Calgary, indicate the speed limits as of May 31 on city roads in the 14 wards. To determine which ward your community is in visit City of Calgary – Ward and Community Map.

Jump to: Ward 1Ward 2Ward 3Ward 4Ward 5Ward 6Ward 7Ward 8Ward 9Ward 10 Ward 11Ward 12Ward 13Ward 14

WARD 1

Neighbourhood Speed Limit Map Ward1 by CTV Calgary on Scribd

WARD 2

Neighbourhood Speed Limit Map Ward2 by CTV Calgary on Scribd

WARD 3

Neighbourhood Speed Limit Map Ward3 by CTV Calgary on Scribd

WARD 4

Neighbourhood Speed Limit Map Ward4 by CTV Calgary on Scribd

WARD 5

Neighbourhood Speed Limit Map Ward5 by CTV Calgary on Scribd

WARD 6

Neighbourhood Speed Limit Map Ward6 by CTV Calgary on Scribd

WARD 7

Neighbourhood Speed Limit Map Ward7 by CTV Calgary on Scribd

WARD 8

Neighbourhood Speed Limit Map Ward8 by CTV Calgary on Scribd

WARD 9

Neighbourhood Speed Limit Map Ward9 by CTV Calgary on Scribd

WARD 10

Neighbourhood Speed Limit Map Ward 10 by CTV Calgary on Scribd

WARD 11

Neighbourhood Speed Limit Map Ward 11 by CTV Calgary on Scribd

WARD 12

Neighbourhood Speed Limit Map Ward 12 by CTV Calgary on Scribd

WARD 13

Neighbourhood Speed Limit Map Ward 13 by CTV Calgary on Scribd

WARD 14

Neighbourhood Speed Limit Map Ward 14 by CTV Calgary on Scribd

 