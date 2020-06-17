CALGARY -- While many people are eager but unsure about booking travel during the pandemic, others are still struggling to get answers for trips affected by the global health crisis.

Mary Roy was disappointed but understood that her spring Middle East tour had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 but she was even more disappointed she had not been reimbursed $4,200, the cost of the cancelled vacation.

"I did my part, I bought insurance and I feel that the insurance company should at least communicate with me," said Roy.

The Airdrie woman booked the trip Jan. 29, 2020 and bought all-inclusive travel insurance through Manulife Feb. 4. She filed a cancellation claim March 19 but, months later she is still waiting for answers.

"Correspondence they sent me said, 'Within 60 days.' It’s now 90 days," said Roy.

Manulife said it is experiencing longer processing times due to a backlog of claims during the pandemic, and has emailed customers to expect delays.

Other insurance companies have acknowledged similar delays.

COVID-19 has also changed what coverages travellers can expect now.

"Anything that’s COVID-related will not be covered for travel expenses," said travel consultant Onanta Forbes.

Insurance companies say that’s because the virus is now considered a "known" issue since the Canadian government’s March 13th advisory against non-essential international travel.

Travel consultants still recommend insurance, even if you’re booking domestic tourism.

"You could get sick, your travel companion could get sick, at the destination you might need a prescription or doctor’s care," said Forbes.

"Provincial care isn’t always the same in every province, so make sure you’re also covered within Canada."

Anyone booking future travel is advised to research which tour companies, airlines and attractions offer vouchers for cancellations, since some are no offering refunds as the virus continues affecting plans.

Mary Roy thought she took the necessary precautions before the pandemic.

After CTV News reached out to Manulife, Roy said her insurance company contacted her and told her she will be receiving a full reimbursement.