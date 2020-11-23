CALGARY -- Rows of cardboard grave markers lined the grass across the street from Health Minister Tyler Shandro's office in southwest Calgary Monday morning.

The signs, erected in the grass on the west side of Macleod Trail, criticized the province's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and placed blame on the provincial government for the recent spike in confirmed cases.

The individual or group responsible for the makeshift graveyard has not been identified.

The province announced 1,584 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, continuing Alberta's four-day streak of establishing record highs for new case counts. Alberta's new case count was the most amongst all provinces.