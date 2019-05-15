Calgary police are investigating what they are calling a targeted shooting late Tuesday that left a man dead in the northeast community of Taradale.

Police were called to the 200 block of Taradale Cove N.E. just before midnight for reports of a collision and arrived to find a young man deceased inside a vehicle.

The Homicide Unit is now investigating and an autoposy is scheduled for Thursday.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision, with a dark SUV left sitting partially on top of two silver cars.

Govardhanan Nagappan owns the dark SUV and said he left it parked in front of a silver car on Tuesday evening.

He was watching a movie with his wife about midnight when they heard a loud crash.

They ran outside and saw a man unconscious inside a silver car and at least two other men running away. Nagappan said the men ran into an alley and got into a dark-coloured vehicle, which fled.

“I was stressful and I was scared. I’ve never seen people hurt like that, he was bleeding so much,” he said.

Nagappan estimated the victim was between 25 and 28-years-old.

Police have taped off the area, along with several nearby alleyways and investigators remain on scene.