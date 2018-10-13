The CPS Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood after a reported shooting late Friday night.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Signal Hill Circle S.W. just after 11:00 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they got to the scene, they found a man dead at the scene. A further search discovered another victim, who was taken to hospital by EMS in life-threatening condition, but they have since been upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses and have not released any information on any suspects.

Residents in the community say they definitely heard shots in the area on Friday night.

"This is a super quiet neighbourhood, so I'm quite surprised," said Dan Hibbert. "I heard the shots but I didn't know what it was."

Hibbert says there were lots of police cars all over the neighbourhood during the investigation but while he didn't see anything, he says his son did.

"I was in my room, I had been out with some friends and had come home, I heard a number of loud bangs, maybe four. I thought something had just been dropped but I heard a lot of yelling too," said Cole Hibbert.

Cole said they assumed that there had been a shooting.

"It's nothing you'd ever expect to see in this neighbourhood. My older brother said he saw someone run past our door but I didn't see anyone."

Paul Lee, who lives next door to the home where the shooting took place, says he believes that there was a party going on next door that got out of hand.

"I had heard the incident happened and I only assumed that my neighbours kids were throwing a party that got out of hand."

He says he is close with his neighbours and calls the incident 'out of the blue'.

An autopsy on the victim is scheduled to take place on October 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org