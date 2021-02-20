CALGARY -- Investigators have blocked off a scene outside the Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant on Macleod Trail after a man was found dead late Friday night.

Police say they were called to the business located at 9223 Macleod Tr. S.W. at about 11:20 p.m. Friday for reports of a man in medical distress.

EMS also attended and pronounced the man, who was in his early 30s, dead at the scene.

Since the death is suspicious in nature, the Homicide Unit has been deployed to investigate.

Further details about the man's death, including his identity, are expected to be released once an autopsy is performed by the Medical Examiner on Monday.

In the meantime, police are asking anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity near the scene between 10:20 and 11:20 p.m. to come forward and speak with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"