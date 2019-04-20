Three people were caught in another avalanche while skiing in the Rockies near Lake Louise on Saturday and one of the group who was airlifted to hospital has died of his injuries.

The group was on the Des Poilus Glacier on the Wapta Icefield, northwest of Lake Louise, when the slide occurred.

One man was flown out by STARS to hospital in Calgary at about 4:30 p.m. in critical condition.

Parks Canada confirmed the man has died.

His name has not been released.

The two companions were unhurt in the incident.

It’s not known where the group is from.