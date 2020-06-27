CALGARY -- Officials say a man has died in a motorcycle crash on Calgary's ring road Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the northbound lands of Stoney Trail near the Crowchild Trail exit, at about 3 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

On arrival, they found an adult male who had been injured in a motorcycle crash.

The victim died at the scene.

Police blocked off the northbound lanes of the highway from Crowchild Trail to the exit at Scenic Acres for the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.