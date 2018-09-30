Police had to shut down a section of Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary following a fatal crash on Sunday morning.

EMS says they responded to the scene at about 11:00 a.m. and found an adult male dead inside the vehicle. He was the only occupant.

CPS closed the northbound lanes of the highway between Highway 22X and 114 Avenue S.E. for several hours for their investigation.

There is no further information on the victim at this time.