Man killed in serious crash on northbound Stoney Trail near Highway 22X
Police closed off a section of Stoney Trail on Sunday morning for a fatal crash just before the 114 Avenue S.E. exit.
Published Sunday, September 30, 2018 11:51AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 30, 2018 6:18PM MDT
Police had to shut down a section of Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary following a fatal crash on Sunday morning.
EMS says they responded to the scene at about 11:00 a.m. and found an adult male dead inside the vehicle. He was the only occupant.
CPS closed the northbound lanes of the highway between Highway 22X and 114 Avenue S.E. for several hours for their investigation.
Calgary Police Service is investigating a collision on Northbound Stoney Trail near 114 Avenue SE. Stoney Trail Northbound is shut down between 22X and 114 Avenue SE.— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) September 30, 2018
There is no further information on the victim at this time.