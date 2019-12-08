EDMONTON -- A man facing a charge of attempted murder is wanted by police in relation to a Dec. 7 shooting in southern Alberta.

Kyle Lewis Crow Chief, 29, is believed to be involved in an early Saturday incident in which a man was shot on the Blood Tribe First Nations Reserve.

Blood Tribe police were called around 2:25 a.m. to help EMS.

A 41-year-old man was flown to a Calgary hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect fled the area.

Crow Chief is Indigenous and an estimated six feet tall and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair that falls past his shoulders.

Crow Chief was last seen wearing a black Helly Hansen windbreaker, dark jeans, and is known to wear a hat.

He was also known to last be driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass with Alberta license plate BVD9815.

Police believe Crow Chief has a firearm and told the public not to confront him if seen.

Information can be sent to Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.