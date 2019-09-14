About 250 people gathered at Rotary Challenger Park on Saturday for a special event to raise funds and awareness for cerebral palsy research.

The 13th annual CO-OP Life Without Limits Challenge, hosted by the Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta, brings together people of all ages and abilities to make their way along a five kilometre course.

Organizers also introduced a special challenge for participants where they could experience the daily challenges people with disabilities face.

The timed relay races pits teams against each other in an obstacle course and the winner comes back with the Permobil Wheelchair Challenge trophy.

Joanne Dorn, one of the organizers, says after holding the event for so many years, they wanted to come up with a bit of a different challenge.

"We thought, what a great way to bring together individuals that are coming out or organizations or companies that want to participate [and] give them the opportunity to give back, have fun and experience what it's like for our clients on a day-to-day basis."

Some of the obstacles include putting on an oven mitt, completing a puzzle, writing your name with your non-dominant hand and following instructions while not being able to see.

She adds events like these also work to raise awareness about people with disabilities.

"They want to be treated like everyone else [and need] just a little more understanding. Just especially realize they do things a little bit differently that some others."

According to the CPAA, cerebral palsy affects over 65,000 Canadians and it is the most common disability that affects children.

It is a lifelong disability that primarily affects movement, but can also impact sight, hearing, speech and an individual's ability to learn.

The event will move to Edmonton on Sunday.