CALGARY -- The Calgary man who was found not criminally responsible for the deaths of five people at a house party in northwest Calgary in 2014 may make unsupervised outings in Edmonton at the discretion of his medical team.

Matthew de Grood's successful appeal of the Alberta Review Board's September 2020 decision paves the way for the 29-year-old to receive passes to make both supervised and unsupervised trips within Edmonton with the approval of his treatment team.

De Grood's appeal was heard on April 1 and the decision was released Monday.

The privileges permissible to de Grood include:

Supervised ground privileges;

Passes for supervised trips within the Edmonton area;

Participating in staff supervised camping trips, picnics and recreational outings in Alberta;

Unsupervised ground privileges;

Unsupervised trips within the Edmonton area; and

Overnight passes for up to a week (for the purpose of transitioning to a group home).

At the discretion of the zone section chief of forensic services at Alberta Health Edmonton, de Grood's privileges may be increased to include:

Passes of up to three days and two nights within Edmonton under the supervision of a responsible adult;

Outings within Alberta for up to a week under the supervision of a responsible Alberta (supervision not necessarily required for travel to and from Edmonton); and

Moving to a group home.

De Grood was found not criminally responsible of first-degree murder charges in May 2016 in connection with the April 2014 deaths of Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura, Kaitlin Parras, Josh Hunter and Lawrence Hong due to a mental disorder.