The Calgary Flames and Matthew Tkachuk have reached an agreement that will see the promising 21-year-old become the highest paid player in franchise history.

The team confirmed Wednesday morning that Tkachuk has been signed to a three-year deal with an average annual salary of $7 million.

"The signing of Matthew Tkachuk is huge," said Jermain Franklin, TSN's Calgary Flames reporter. "It basically means that the Flames are whole again. You can't discount the importance of their top line when you think of Johnny Gaudreau. Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm but, with Tkachuk back in the fold, he brings that strength offensively to the second line. He'll automatically slot with Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik. Most likely Tkachuk would be on the left side. It also boosts their powerplay."

"The big question now is, is there enough time for Tkachuk to get up to speed in time for the season opener on October 3rd."

Tkachuk was the Flames' first round pick in the 2016 NHL entry draft (6th overall) and has tallied 174 points(71 goals and 103 assists) over his first three seasons. Tkachuk had a breakout season in 2018-2019 with 77 points (34 goals and 33 assists) in 80 games.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie notes that Brayden Point's three-year, $20.25 million contract signed earlier this week with the Tampa Bay Lightning served as a catalyst in talks between the two sides.