CALGARY -- A McDonald's restaurant in northeast Calgary closed temporarily Friday afternoon after an employee informed managers they'd tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee, who works at the location at 2665 Sunridge Way N.E. reported their positive test result and the restaurant said, "Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party."

"We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald's, and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities."

The employee last worked at the restaurant September 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Restaurant staff who may have been in close contact with the employee were asked to self-quarantine.

The restaurant chain asked that any guests who visited the Sunridge McDonald's on Sept. 19 to "Please take direction from the experts at Alberta Health Service."

There was no word on when it will reopen.