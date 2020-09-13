Advertisement
McDonald's restaurant in Lethbridge closes temporarily because of COVID-19
Published Sunday, September 13, 2020 8:47PM MDT
This June 25, 2019 photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
CALGARY -- A McDonald’s restaurant in Lethbridge has closed temporarily after an employee reported that they are presumed positive for COVID-19.
The employee works at the restaurant on Mauretania Road.
Management was informed about the case on Sept. 13.
The restaurant will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization before it reopens.
The employee last worked on Sept. 11 and 12 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Any customers or employees who may have visited the restaurant on either of those days are asked to follow the advice from Alberta Health Services.