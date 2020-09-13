CALGARY -- A McDonald’s restaurant in Lethbridge has closed temporarily after an employee reported that they are presumed positive for COVID-19.

The employee works at the restaurant on Mauretania Road.

Management was informed about the case on Sept. 13.

The restaurant will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization before it reopens.

The employee last worked on Sept. 11 and 12 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Any customers or employees who may have visited the restaurant on either of those days are asked to follow the advice from Alberta Health Services.