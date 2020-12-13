CALGARY -- Some unique beasts are enjoying some delicious meals thanks to the generosity of a high-end Calgary restaurateur.

The Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary in Cochrane feeds its hybrid animals a raw meat diet that comes with a hefty price tag — but a donation from a Calgary restaurant of high quality meat trimmings helps the centre at time when it is in need.

Modern Steak donated some 227 kilograms worth of scraps from Alberta prime and even Wagyu beef to the sanctuary on Friday.

It would have otherwise gone to waste, but owner Stephen Deere says it’s become a delicious dinner for more than a dozen wolves.

“We learned that the wolves like different flavours so each one of these types of beef will have a different flavour for them,” said Deere.

He added, “there’s so much negativity going on and also hard times for everybody. So doing something good makes you feel good.”

Sanctuary staff say feeding the wolfdogs costs about eight dollars per animal per day.

“(This donation) means that our food costs goes down and it allows the wolf dogs to get a very healthy diet,” said Alyx Harris, operations manager for the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary.

She added, “(It helps) especially at a time when we rescued 10 new wolfdogs that are now residents here at the sanctuary there’s a lot more mouths to feed so those food costs goes even more up than it was before.”

The sanctuary has a goal to raise $160,000 to cover veterinary bills for the rescued animals and to build three new enclosures for the rescued animals that are in a temporary space on the property for the time being.