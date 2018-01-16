Tara Ann Roe’s dedication to community service has been recognized by a Calgary post-secondary institution with the creation of an annual scholarship bearing the name of the Okotoks mother.

On Tuesday, Robertson College Calgary announced the Tara Ann Roe Memorial Scholarship in Community Support Work. The award honours the legacy of the 34-year-old who had worked with children with autism in her role as a teacher’s assistant.

“Tara was a valued member of the community and we want her story to inspire community workers for generations to come,” said Dean Olsen, campus director. "The Tara Ann Roe Memorial Scholarship is great way to reinforce the importance of the impact community champions, like Tara, have on the well-being of those around them."

The 34-year-old was not a student of Robertson College but school officials confirm Roe had inquired about the community support worker a short time prior to the tragic incident in Las Vegas, Nevada that claimed her life.

Roe was fatally shot while attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino with her husband on October 1. Roe was one of the 58 victims of the mass shooting.

The Okotoks resident, who was originally from Brandon, Manitoba, is survived by her husband and two sons.

The $15,000 scholarship will be awarded annually to a prospective or enrolled student in Robertson College Calgary’s Community Support Worker program to help cover the cost of tuition and fees. For additional information, visit Robertson College – Scholarships.