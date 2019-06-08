Missing boy found by Calgary police
Police say 11-year-old Carter Bothner was found on Saturday afternoon thanks to an extensive search.
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 2:24PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 8, 2019 4:25PM MDT
Calgary police say an 11-year-old boy who went missing from the Alberta Children's Hospital on Saturday morning has been found safe.
Carter Bothner went missing from the hospital at about 10 a.m.
He was found shortly before 4 p.m. in good condition.
The CPS would like to thank the public and media for their quick action in finding the young boy.