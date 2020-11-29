CALGARY -- Police are thanking the public for assisting in the effort to find a missing 70-year-old man with dementia in the Canmore area.

Richard Lewis had been missing since around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday from the trails behind Quarry Lake.

Lewis has dementia and other medical issues, which prompted Cochrane Search and Rescue, Calgary Search and Rescue, Alberta Parks Conservation, Kananaskis Public Safety and RCMP police dogs to join RCMP in their search.

On Monday, RCMP confirmed Lewis had been located and was safe and unharmed.