CALGARY -- It’s an especially awkward time to cough or sneeze in public, adding one more torment to the lives of seasonal allergy sufferers.

A survey conducted by Shoppers Drug Mart found 53 per cent of respondents reported being confronted by strangers over their allergy symptoms — a sign of the underlying anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey also found 60 per cent reported feeling self-conscious over their allergy symptoms.

“People come to us and when they sneeze, I see the reaction of other people looking at them,” says Amani Chehade, a Shopper’s Drug Mart pharmacist. “People are scared when someone is sneezing or coughing in front of them.”

Chehade recommends allergy sufferers wash off when they come home to get rid of any pollen lingering on their skin. She says a nasal rinse can also remove allergens before they aggravate symptoms.

Pharmacists in Alberta can advise people on what drugs best match their symptoms, but are also able to prescribe some stronger allergy medications to help get people through the pollen season.

Chehade says public sneeze etiquette is especially important this year. If someone is unsure about the source of their symptoms, call the pharmacy first to be screened before coming in.

One third of the respondents said they were concerned that their allergy symptoms were actually COVID-related.



