MORLEY, ALTA. -- A pair of men from Morley, Alta. are facing charges in connection with an incident that took place early Tuesday.

Cochrane RCMP were called to a home near the community west of Calgary at about 1 a.m. March 31 for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they witnessed a vehicle attempting to flee the scene. When officers tried to stop the suspect, the vehicle ended up ramming one of the cruisers.

The driver was arrested without further incident. The suspect vehicle was later determined to have been stolen.

No one was injured in connection with the shooting and the police officer inside the cruiser that was rammed was not injured either.

Following an investigation, RCMP arrested and charged a second man in connection with the incident.

The driver, 27-year-old Tylane Edward Hunter of Morley, is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Flight from police

Assault with a weapon on a police officer

Driving while prohibited

Driving without insurance

Andrew Leigh Pooreagle, 33, also of Morley, is charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats

Breaking and entering

Possession of a restricted firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Fail to comply with a firearms prohibition order

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in an unauthorized place

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a weapon obtained by commission of an offence

Discharging a firearm with intent

Hunter and Pooreagle have been remanded into custody and are expected to appear in Cochrane provincial court on April 7.

The investigation into the nature of the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or your local police. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.