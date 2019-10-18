CALGARY – A 17-year-old from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation has been found guilty in the 2018 shooting of a German tourist on a highway west of Calgary.

In a Calgary courtroom on Friday, the teen, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was found guilty of reckless discharge of a fireman with intent to wound and aggravated assault.

The victim, Horst Stewin, was shot in the head by someone in a passing vehicle while driving along Highway 1A with his family.

Stewin was visiting from Germany with his wife, son and son’s girlfriend. When he was shot, the SUV he was driving went off the road and across a field before coming to rest in a stand of trees.

He survived the attack but is partially paralyzed and has speech and memory issues. His family was not injured.

The teen will be back in court for sentencing on Feb. 10 2020.