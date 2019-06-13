

A notice of motion coming to council on Monday could see a city-owned golf course shuttered.

Coun. Ward Sutherland and Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart will present the notice of motion at Monday’s regular meeting, asking that Richmond Green golf course be closed at the end of this season as a cost-saving measure.

“The land is not developable," said Sutherland.

"There is a lot of utilities underneath that we need, however we can repurpose it into something like a driving range, golf pro shop, that kind of stuff, and generate some revenue.”

City officials have spent the last year doing a feasibility study on eight city-owned courses at six locations, looking at the cost of operation and maintenance.

It found that four of the six sites failed to make a profit between 2015 and 2017, and overall, operating the courses cost the city about $2 million.

The following is the net (revenue minus expenses) for each of the City of Calgary golf course locations according to the City of Calgary’s ‘Golf Revenue and Expenses by Course: 2015-2017':

Shaganappi Point: +$1,158,786 (profits in 2015, 2016 and 2017)

Confederation: -$204,770 (profit in 2015)

Lakeview: -$239,852

Richmond Green: -$469,379

Maple Ridge: -$562,375

McCall Lake: -$1,712,848

Total: -$2,030,440

Profitability was also affected by a number of factors, including: