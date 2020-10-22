CALGARY -- Banff's Mount Norquay will welcome fall skiers this weekend as the resort is set to become the first in Canada to open for the 2020-2021 season.

The Oct. 24 kickoff to the season is the earliest in the ski hill's 95-year history.

"The snow came early, and so we got ready early," said Andre Quenneville, Mount Norquay general manager, in a statement. "And it’s already looking great; really nice conditions for such an early point in the season – we’re excited to see skiers return and get out there."

The recent cold snap and consistent snowfall have resulted in favourable conditions for moving up the start to the ski season.

The hill will open with the Cascade Chair and Sundance Carpet operating. As the season progresses, the resort will open its Spirit, Mystic Express and North American chairs and tube park.

Mount Norquay will be open seven-days-a-week and all visitors will be required to pre-purchase lift tickets.

The tentative opening dates for other ski resorts in the region include:

Nakiska - Friday, Oct. 30

Lake Louise Ski Resort - Friday, Nov. 7

WinSport - Friday, Nov. 27

Fernie Alpine Resort - Sunday, Dec. 5

Kicking Horse Resort - Friday, Dec. 11

Sunshine Village Ski Resort plans to open for the season in November but a specific opening date has not been disclosed.