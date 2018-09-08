A Canadian outdoor gear company has opened a second location in Calgary, this time to serve wilderness enthusiasts in the south end of the city.

The new store, in the southeast community of Seton, is very similar to the original downtown location, but it does have an open concept bike shop.

Esteban Acuna, manager of the new store, says the company has been working on setting up the new location for the past two years.

“There is just so much growth that is in this area. There are a lot of communities that are being built and we know that some of our members find it inconvenient to go downtown and visit the store there. We want to be closer to them so that we can help them out.”

Saturday’s grand opening event included hot coffee, snacks and plenty of activities, including some yoga sessions.

MEC was founded in 1971 and boasts over five million members.