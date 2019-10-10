Riddell Library at Mount Royal University has a new app to translate Blackfoot signage.

The app, DeciphAR, was developed by a third-year information design student. It uses uses augmented reality to translate signage and also allows users to hear how to properly pronounce Blackfoot words.

“It allows us to lower the barriers for Blackfoot pronunciation. We wanted a tool to allow students, staff and faculty use Blackfoot more easily,” says Jessie Loyer, an indigenous studies librarian, who was also part of the app development team.

The app is also a tool to raise awareness and educate anyone who is curious.

“We live and work on Blackfoot territory and it’s so important to really be thankful to our hosts who make our work possible,” Loyer said. “This is really amazing and shows that we value indigenous traditions and we think it is an important part of the library.”