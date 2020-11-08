CALGARY -- Raymond RCMP are warning drivers against all unnecessary travel in southern Alberta after a number of crashes on a major route in the area.

Officials say multiple crashes were reported on Highway 5 between Lethbridge and Cardston, Alta.

"Blowing snow, poor visibility and icy road conditions are factors. Injuries have been reported but no further information is available at this time," police say in a release.

Because of the extreme weather conditions, police have shut down the stretch of highway.

Southbound traffic is being detoured at Township Road 508 near Lethbridge and northbound traffic is being diverted outside Cardston.

There are no details on the number of victims nor the nature of their injuries.

Update: Avoid travel in the Cardston region due to near-zero visibility, snow-covered roads and drifting snow. Snow plows are active in the area, working to improve conditions. Delay travel until conditions improve. (12:51pm) #ABRoads #ABStorm #yql https://t.co/EGKuO3VLex pic.twitter.com/MyWfns7rhd — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 8, 2020