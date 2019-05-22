Nashville North lineup released ahead of Stampede
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 10:24AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 22, 2019 12:50PM MDT
Some big name talent will be rocking the stage at Nashville North during this year’s Calgary Stampede.
Artists set to perform this year include:
- Kiefer Sutherland
- Chad Brownlee
- Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr.
- The Reklaws
- Aaron Goodvin
- Tebey
- Jess Moskaluke
- Jade Eagleson
- Andrew Hyatt
- David James
- Brad Saunders
- Dani Strong
- Foxx Worthee
- Michela Sheedy
- Ryan Lindsay
- Tristan Horncastle
“Country music brings people together from the first chord played to the last note sung,” said entertainment coordinator Natasha Mandrusiak in a statement.
“Our legendary stage showcases the very best in country music and this year’s lineup will be no different.”
New this year at Nashville North will be a patio area. Entry is free for those 18 and over with admission to the Stampede grounds.
More information on Nashville North can be found online.
This year's Stampede runs July 5 to 14.