Some big name talent will be rocking the stage at Nashville North during this year’s Calgary Stampede.

Artists set to perform this year include:

  • Kiefer Sutherland
  • Chad Brownlee
  • Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr.
  • The Reklaws
  • Aaron Goodvin
  • Tebey
  • Jess Moskaluke
  • Jade Eagleson
  • Andrew Hyatt
  • David James
  • Brad Saunders
  • Dani Strong
  • Foxx Worthee
  • Michela Sheedy
  • Ryan Lindsay
  • Tristan Horncastle

“Country music brings people together from the first chord played to the last note sung,” said entertainment coordinator Natasha Mandrusiak in a statement.

“Our legendary stage showcases the very best in country music and this year’s lineup will be no different.”

New this year at Nashville North will be a patio area. Entry is free for those 18 and over with admission to the Stampede grounds.

More information on Nashville North can be found online.

This year's Stampede runs July 5 to 14.