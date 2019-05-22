Some big name talent will be rocking the stage at Nashville North during this year’s Calgary Stampede.

Artists set to perform this year include:

Kiefer Sutherland

Chad Brownlee

Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr.

The Reklaws

Aaron Goodvin

Tebey

Jess Moskaluke

Jade Eagleson

Andrew Hyatt

David James

Brad Saunders

Dani Strong

Foxx Worthee

Michela Sheedy

Ryan Lindsay

Tristan Horncastle

“Country music brings people together from the first chord played to the last note sung,” said entertainment coordinator Natasha Mandrusiak in a statement.

“Our legendary stage showcases the very best in country music and this year’s lineup will be no different.”

New this year at Nashville North will be a patio area. Entry is free for those 18 and over with admission to the Stampede grounds.

More information on Nashville North can be found online.

This year's Stampede runs July 5 to 14.