CALGARY — Youth were the focus Wednesday as members of the Alberta National Child Day coalition marked the 30th anniversary of UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Moderated by CTV News Calgary anchor Tara Nelson, the event saw a panel of experts discuss issues and initiatives related to youth at Lord Shaughnessy School.

Similar events were held in Edmonton and Lethbridge.

The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child contains 54 articles that have provided a guideline of what children and youth require for a happy, healthy start to life.

Nov. 20 is National Child Day in Canada, marking the recognition of Canada’s commitment to upholding the rights of children and two historic events: the 1959 signing of the UN Declaration of the Rights of the Child and the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.