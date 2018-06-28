City council will be discussing recommendations from administrators on Thursday that could see the development of eight new communities in the City of Calgary.

A meeting of the Priorities and Finances Committee will be looking to approve the new residential areas in all four quadrants of the city, saying that the new developments will create jobs while building the revenue base of the city.

Three of the communities are planned just north of Evanston and Sage Hill, another one is planned just outside Chestermere and there are four in the city's south end, with three in the southeast and one to the southwest, due west of Bridlewood.

One of the new communities, dubbed Haskayne, is 219 hectares in size and runs west of Tuscany and north of the Bow River near the Lynx Ridge Golf Course.

Developers have proposed building 2,269 single family homes in the area, along with 1,864 multi-housing units. It will also create 1,500 construction jobs per year and 800 permanent positions.

According to documents, it would take 10 years for the community to be completed.

Administrators say the city should invest in these new developments because they'll lead to boosts in long term revenue but they'll come with a price for taxpayers, who could see increases from anywhere between 0.4 and 1.4 percent.

The committee will be meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the proposals.