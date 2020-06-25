CALGARY -- The Calgary Zoo has announced its newest addition to the facility; a larger-than-life playground called Bugtopia.

The area is inspired by nature and is designed for all ages of children, helping them explore and learn about the world of insects.

"Step across the bridge into the flying and the fuzzy, the slimy and the squishy, the beautiful and the buzzy world of bugs and learn more about these vitally important creatures," the zoo says in a release.

(Photos supplied by the Calgary Zoo)

Bugtopia is sponsored by the Brawn Family Foundation and includes three themed towers that explore the following facets of the insect kingdom:

Pests and protectors

Pollinators

Decomposers

The zoo is holding a grand opening for the exhibit at 8:30 a.m. Friday which includes a costumed bug parade and remarks from the zoo's Dr. Clement Lanthier.

Admission information for the Calgary Zoo can be found online.