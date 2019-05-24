Sewing a quilt sounds like a quiet way to spend the weekend, but some masters of the thread and needle are taking it to a whole new level.

The Iron Quilt Challenge returns once again Heritage Park’s 24th annual Festival of Quilts.

On Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., two teams will battle in a fast-paced quilting competition. Machines and fingers will fly as teams have just two hours to complete a small quilt from scratch.

Along with the competition, Heritage Park will also showcase nearly 700 homemade quilts of all shapes, styles and colours. Quilts will be featured throughout the park, draped over fence rails, positioned on heirloom items, hung from laundry lines and placed along the front porches of historical buildings.

This year’s theme, “Pieces of Me,” is meant to showcase the artistry and skill of local quilters with lit landscapes, side triangles, vintage black and white, or colourways.

The 24th annual Festival of Quilts takes place from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A one-day general admission is $26.50.