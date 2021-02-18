CALGARY -- Firefighters were called to the scene of two house fires in southeast Calgary Thursday but, luckily, no one was hurt in either incident.

In the first incident, the Calgary Fire Department was called to home in Bonavista at about 9 a.m. after a 911 call regarding smoke coming from a window.

When they arrived, they found a two-storey home with smoke coming from the building.

Crews gained entry, located the source of the fire inside the kitchen and quickly brought it under control.

No one was home at the time, but firefighters did rescue a cat and a dog.

The resulting fire extensively damaged the main floor of the home and caused smoke damage throughout.

There is no estimate on the cost of damage.

The second fire, which took place at 2 p.m. at a home on Cranberry Close in Cranston, also involved a two-storey home.

Crews found smoke and flames on the outside of the building as well as on an attached garage. They quickly moved to extinguish the fire on the home before moving to the second structure.

As a result, they managed to limit damage to the home to the front drive garage, but a neighbouring home did suffer heat damage.

One occupant was home at the time, but they were able to escape from the home safely.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.