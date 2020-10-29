CALGARY -- A northwest Calgary McDonald's temporarily closed Thursday after an employee reported that they tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon being informed of the positive test, the restaurant's management decided to immediately shut down for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party.

The employee last worked October 27, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All McDonald's employees who may have been in close contact with the employee were asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.

Guests who visited the McDonald's at 507 23rd Ave. NW between those hours on Oct. 27 are asked to observe the expert guidelines provided by Alberta Health Services.

There was no word on when the restaurant will reopen.