The provincial government has released a new design for driver’s licences and ID cards that aim to deter fraudsters from altering or replicating cards and, ultimately, defend Albertans from identity theft.

The new cards feature several different cutting-edge security features, including clear windows, laser engraving and 3D embossing.

Officials say that as well as providing enhanced security, the new cards are cheaper to produce, saving Albertans about $1M annually.

The driver’s licence will feature Castle Mountain and the Bow River in Banff National Park, while the ID cards will feature a wild rose, Alberta’s provincial flower.

Some of the other features include:

Rainbow printing – transition of colour from one side of the card to the other

‘Ghost’ date of birth – security features visible through the characters of the birth month and year

The card makes a tin-like sound when dropped, unlike credit cards and bank cards

Raised text and 3D embossing on the image of an Albertosaurus, where the tail continues through to the back of the card

Alberta’s licences and ID cards were redesigned back in 2009 and there are no plans to replace the current ones as they will be phased out through the regular renewal process.

More information on the new cards can be found on the government’s website.