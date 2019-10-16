CALGARY – The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is seeking witnesses in connection with an attempted break-and-enter investigation in a northeast neighbourhood where an officer fired several shots.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, October 10, officers responded to the area of Laguna Close N.E. after a woman reported two men, one armed with a gun, had attempted to break-in to her home.

The arrival of the CPS HAWCS helicopter prompted the suspects to flee on foot towards a vehicle in the alleyway. The suspect vehicle drove off and a CPS vehicle gave chase.

A camera on the helicopter recorded shots being fired from the suspect vehicle at the CPS vehicle.

According to ASIRT, a CPS officer fired several rounds from his service pistol and one of the occupants of the suspect vehicle was grazed.

The three occupants abandoned the suspect vehicle and attempted to run off. Two men were arrested, including the man who had been grazed by the shot, but the third suspect evaded capture. The injured man received medical treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the events of October 10, or has surveillance video of the incident, is asked to contact ASIRT at 403-592-4306.